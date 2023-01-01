Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Grows By 74.7%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
