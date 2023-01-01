Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Grows By 74.7%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

