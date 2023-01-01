Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Increases By 22.9%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genasys Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Genasys

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genasys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

