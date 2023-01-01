Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Rises By 71.0%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MISUMI Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of MSSMY stock opened at 10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.65. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.57 and a fifty-two week high of 21.03.
