Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Rises By 71.0%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MSSMY stock opened at 10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.65. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.57 and a fifty-two week high of 21.03.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

About MISUMI Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.