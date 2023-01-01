Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expands By 22.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.76 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

