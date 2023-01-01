Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Expands By 75.3%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

The European Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About The European Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.24%.

(Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.