Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Increases By 75.1%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.37 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

