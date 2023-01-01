Short Interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rises By 24.2%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 792,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

