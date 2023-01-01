SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,963 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.