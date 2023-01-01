Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after buying an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

SIG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.