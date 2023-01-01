Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $98.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

