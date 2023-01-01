Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,537,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,090.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

