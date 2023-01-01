Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $51.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silgan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,537,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.