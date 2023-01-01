Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 3,281 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

