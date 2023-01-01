Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $550.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $162.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

