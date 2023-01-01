SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.31 and last traded at $99.31. 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $206,247.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,321,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,196 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $121,405.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $206,247.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,321,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,383 shares of company stock worth $1,969,421 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.