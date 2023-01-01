SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.31 and last traded at $99.31. 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $160,692.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,244.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,383 shares of company stock worth $1,969,421 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

