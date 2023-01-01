Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.