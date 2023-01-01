SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 162,899 shares.The stock last traded at $40.85 and had previously closed at $41.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

