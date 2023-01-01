SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,627 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

