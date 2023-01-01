Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.32.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 362,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

