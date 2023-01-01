Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.32.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 362,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.