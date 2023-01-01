SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 5.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 9,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 753,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

