Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Standard Lithium
|N/A
|-25.32%
|-24.66%
|Standard Lithium Competitors
|-23.07%
|17.39%
|5.37%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Standard Lithium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Standard Lithium Competitors
|112
|843
|1418
|39
|2.57
Insider and Institutional Ownership
19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Standard Lithium
|N/A
|-$30.10 million
|-14.75
|Standard Lithium Competitors
|$8.20 billion
|$538.47 million
|21.00
Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.