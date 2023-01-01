Standard Lithium (SLI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.39% 5.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -14.75 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.00

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 843 1418 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Standard Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

