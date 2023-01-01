Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 3.3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 9,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,489,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.96%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.