State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,608 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.14 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

