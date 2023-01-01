State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,428 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.