State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 47,302 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

