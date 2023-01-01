State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.