State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Regions Financial by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Regions Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Regions Financial by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,649,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,860 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

RF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

