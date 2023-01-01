State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $469.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.44. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

