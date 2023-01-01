State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,963 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 39.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.15 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

