State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

