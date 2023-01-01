State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.09 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

ROST opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.