State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Stock Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

