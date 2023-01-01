State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.28 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $70.80 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

