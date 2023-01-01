State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.48 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

