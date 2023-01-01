State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after buying an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after buying an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.88%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

