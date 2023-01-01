State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.14 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 118.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $488,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 32.1% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SANM opened at $57.29 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.