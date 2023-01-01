State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile



AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

