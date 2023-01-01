State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $101.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

