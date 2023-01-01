State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

ROK stock opened at $257.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.40.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

