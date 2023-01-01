State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in DexCom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 45,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

