State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Gartner Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $336.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

