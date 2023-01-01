State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDXX stock opened at $407.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

