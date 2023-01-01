State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,295 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after acquiring an additional 377,691 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,867,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

AMETEK stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.78.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

