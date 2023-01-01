State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,505 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $241.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

