State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,843 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,352 shares of company stock worth $46,192,343. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $388.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

