State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,235 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

