State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,705 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

