State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,910 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,128,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,937,000 after buying an additional 275,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

